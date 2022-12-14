Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.
fox34.com
Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins. EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.
fox34.com
Lady Raiders win 82-68 over Oral Roberts
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech hosted Oral Roberts on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight games. Bre Scott lead the Lady Raiders in scoring totaling 24 points, followed by Rhyle Mckinney with 15. Katie Ferrell was back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month after breaking her hand. Ferrell had 9 points and 6 rebounds. The Lady Raiders shot 30.4% from the three, totaling 7 offensive rebounds and 16 defensive boards. The Lady Raiders shot 53% as a team.
fox34.com
Wolfforth to purchase water from Lubbock under 25-year agreement
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - With the approval of the Lubbock City Council, the City of Wolfforth will now be able to purchase treated water from its neighbor through a deal that will last the next 25 years. “We’ll start with one connection to the City of Lubbock’s distribution system that...
fox34.com
SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college. The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release. Some of the retirees pictured:. Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator...
fox34.com
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
fox34.com
Arrington celebrates U.S. Naval Academy appointment for Monterey H.S. senior
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington visited Monterey High School today to honor senior Jon Weston Boutwell on his acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy. Boutwell was accepted to both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, a rare occurrence with such competitive and prestigious programs. In recognition of his commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Congressman Arrington presented Boutwell with a special certificate and a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his name.
fox34.com
Lubbock Compact Wins Historic EPA Grant
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Compact Foundation is pleased to announce that, on Nov. 3, 2022, the Lubbock Environmental Action Project (LEAP) was named as an award recipient for $482,960 from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring for Communities competitive grant program. These funds will be used to conduct a three-year ambient air quality study—the first of its kind for our area.
fox34.com
Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City. “The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership, and vision Becky has...
fox34.com
Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has agreed to sell Wolfforth clean water. The 25 year deal will start in June 2023. The contract includes three years with a maximum of half a million gallons a day. In 2026, if the City of Wolfforth finishes the necessary infrastructure that could go up to 750,000 gallons a day.
fox34.com
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
fox34.com
Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
fox34.com
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Hugo!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This precious guy is Hugo, named after the author of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. A Good Samaritan reached out to us after a neighbor gave her this puppy. The “breeder” said he was trash & no one would want him.
fox34.com
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
fox34.com
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
fox34.com
More cold nights and chilly days for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather pattern into early next week will keep the South Plains area dry with temperatures mostly below average. Nothing out of the ordinary for the last week of Autumn. Once again, lows this morning were in the teens and 20s on the Caprock - the...
fox34.com
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
fox34.com
UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 385 and the other was traveling west on FM 1585. Two...
fox34.com
Winter cold continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Below average temperatures are expected through the weekend with dry conditions continuing. Clear and quiet conditions through the night. Temperatures will fall into the teens to 20s under clear skies with light winds. Sunny for your Thursday afternoon, but cool again. Temperatures will be about 10...
Comments / 0