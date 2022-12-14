ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Sports scores, stats for Tuesday: Taunton's Santos scores career high in opening night win

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

TAUNTON— The winter sports season is in full swing in the Greater Taunton area.

Here’s a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights from Tuesday.

Boys Basketball: Taunton at Sharon

SCORE: Taunton 67, Sharon 63

LOCATION: Sharon High School

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: 1-0 (1-0 Hockomock League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Troy Santos opened up the season with a dominant showing as he scored a career-high 44 points while

NEXT GAME: Friday vs. North Attleboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM93r_0jhkkCXj00

Girls Basketball: Taunton vs. Sharon

SCORE: Taunton 46, Sharon 37

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: 1-0 (1-0 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Cali Melo led the way for the Tigers with 17 points while Taryn Campbell scored 10 points off the bench and Jillian Doherty added eight points and several key rebounds. Skylar McCrohan scored six and was a leader on defense while Lexi Haywood hit a key three-pointer for the hosts as they kicked off the Gretchen Rodrigues era in the win column.

NEXT GAME: Friday at North Attleboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i02yz_0jhkkCXj00

From Whaler to Tiger: Rodrigues looks to bring experience, passion to Taunton girls basketball

Girls Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Winthrop

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 59, Winthrop 21

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: 1-0 (0-0 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Natalia Hall-Rosa led the way for the Trojans with 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Reese Bartlett had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Kate Lambert had six points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.

NEXT GAME: Friday at Rockland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0eEn_0jhkkCXj00

Boys Swimming: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Rockland

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 84, Rockland 57

LOCATION: Dr. Mary Jo Moriarty Pool

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Cam Hogg won both of his events for the Trojans, the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard breaststroke, qualifying for South Sectionals in the latter.

NEXT MEET: Friday at Stoughton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tIwC_0jhkkCXj00

She's Got Game: 20 Greater Taunton area girls basketball players to watch this season

Girls Swimming: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Rockland

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 87, Rockland 49

LOCATION: Dr. Mary Jo Moriarty Pool

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Jessie McNeil continued her undefeated streak from last season as she won both her individual events and qualified for the Division 1 State Championships in the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke.

NEXT MEET: Friday at Stoughton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Em9Y_0jhkkCXj00

Boys Basketball: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Bishop Connolly

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 67, Bishop Connolly 64

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Dec. 13

RECORD: 1-0 (0-0 South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Jordan Dietz led the way for the Falcons with 23 points while Kyle Mello had 19 points and James Lingard scored 13 as D-R came back from a nine point halftime deficit to earn the opening night win.

NEXT GAME: Friday at Fairhaven

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, stats for Tuesday: Taunton's Santos scores career high in opening night win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Rough, Rowdy, and victorious again: North Providence's D'Errico wins boxing showdown

PROVIDENCE – Victoria D’Errico finally “came home” last Friday night when the North Providence amateur boxer fought on the undercard of Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. But the matchmakers who put the card together seemed to be determined to not make D’Errico’s first bout in her home state in three years a cakewalk.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FlurrySports

New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs

The New England Patriots have had an up-and-down season. The defense is playing great, with playmakers all over the field. The offense, on the other hand, lacks those playmakers, and poor playcalling doesn't help either. However, the Patriots' playoff chances still remain possible despite the struggles. Let's discuss the New England Patriots' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
WEYMOUTH, MA
insideradio.com

Night Host Mike Mutnansky Latest Departure As Audacy Revamps WEEI.

With the end of 2023 approaching, Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) is shaking up its on-air line-up. The next departure is night host Mike Mutnansky, who announced his impending exit on Twitter. “Some news - next week will be my final week at WEEI,” Mutnansky tweeted Tuesday evening. “Station management informed me last week they are not renewing my deal for 2023.”
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

JM Coull wins 2016 ABC National Safety Excellence Award at diamond level

Maynard, MA JM Coull received its ABC National Safety Excellence Award for 2016. In order to be eligible, firms must have achieved a 2016 ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Award at the Diamond, Platinum, or Gold level. JMC was qualified at the Diamond level. JMC has achieved Diamond status for the last six years.
MAYNARD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
FUN 107

‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Returning to New Bedford To Take on Important Role

The 2023 Moby-Dick Marathon will be one to remember as a well-known actress appears in New Bedford to kick it off. The first reader at the 27th annual marathon -- the one who gets to read that iconic opening line, "Call me Ishmael" -- is Taylor Schilling. The Orange is the New Black star will start the reading Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon on the main level of the Whaling Museum's Bourne Building.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro man dies, four others sent to hospital in Rehoboth crash

(WJAR) — Rehoboth police said an Attleboro man was killed in a car accident Tuesday afternoon on Park Street. According to police, a car crashed into a parked flatbed truck around 3 p.m., killing a 58-year-old Attleboro man and sending four others to the hospital. The Rehoboth Fire Department...
REHOBOTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires

BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash

One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
REHOBOTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Giorgio said to be taking small steps toward recovery

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ron Giorgio, the 22-year-old singer with the old-time voice like Sinatra, was said to be taking “baby steps” in his recovery from a bad car crash last week. Giorgio, the former North Providence High School student who performs at all kinds of local venues,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy