losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Seed Stewards Launch Project Wildflowers
“If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” – Albert Einstein. The Los Alamos Seed Stewards are a group of local volunteer gardeners who are responsible for collecting, sorting, cleaning, and packaging seeds that they have saved, as well as seeds that are donated to the Seed Library project by the community, and ready them for filing and eventually being checked out by library patrons.
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
A Sacred Church in New Mexico
El Santuario de Chimayo is one of America’s most visited and beloved Holy sites. An adobe church situated within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Chimayo, New Mexico, has been a place of worship for many generations. Before its construction in 1813, the Native American Indians, Hispanic, and other people of faith traveled to the sacred site of El Santuario to ask for healings and offer prayers of petition and thanksgiving for favors received. El Santuario is now one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the United States and one of the most beautiful examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in New Mexico. This sacred place is known as the Lourdes of America and attracts over 300,000 pilgrims from all over. During the Holy Week, thousands of pilgrims will walk to El Santuario from Santa Fe and other starting points.
Santa Fe Reporter
A Vegas Gimel
It’s fitting that the miraculous story of how a Northern New Mexico Jewish community came to reclaim a historic place of worship will culminate on the first day of Hanukkah. The celebration, itself a remembrance of the Maccabees reclamation and rededication of a Jewish temple in the 2nd century BCE, begins on Sunday.
santafe.com
Discover The Shed – A Santa Fe Favorite | Heating It Up
For many returning Santa Feans as well as regular visitors to town, it’s not the Christmas season without a stop at The Shed. When the holidays roll around, I always think of The Shed. An institution in downtown, The Shed is just steps from the Santa Fe Plaza, tucked into Prince Patio, one of the Sena Plaza courtyards. The building is ancient, dating to 1692 — with a charming warren of festively decorated rooms. The restaurant itself dates to an earlier era, too. Since 1953, the Carswell family has overseen the deliciousness here. These days, it’s a third generation of the family offering warm hospitality. The Shed has been honored with a James Beard Award as an America’s Classic, a category for restaurants considered timeless, and that are beloved in their communities.
Rio Grande Sun
Local Burglary Turns into Tear-Jerker(y)
When Denise “Dee Dee” Vigil saw the shelves of her family’s business laid bare, their tasty inventory hauled off by a pair of thieves, she was devastated. The criminals, an unidentified male and female, had plundered more than $3,000 worth of handmade, painstakingly prepared beef jerky from the beloved Española shop, Dee Dee’s Finest Beef Jerky, at 112 N. Railroad Ave.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Seeks Steven Thoren In Connection With Theft Of Package
The Los Alamos Police Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in a recent theft of a package from a Los Alamos residence. Due to a tip from yesterday’s press release, LAPD detectives obtained a “no bond” arrest warrant from Los Alamos Municipal Court for 36-year-old male Steven Thoren. The charge is for larceny. Mr. Thoren also has not checked in with his probation officer and has a last known address in Rio Rancho.
losalamosreporter.com
Leisure Lagoon Opens Dec. 20 In Time For Winter Break
The Leisure Lagoon at the Aquatic Center opens Dec. 20. Photo Courtesy LAC. The long awaited opening of the Leisure Lagoon is here, just in time for Christmas! From Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2023, the Leisure Lagoon will be open to the public from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Capacities will be limited to 75 people within the Leisure Lagoon at once.
Deaf students in New Mexico connect reading to horses
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Liam Mohan-Litchfield twisted and manipulated his tiny hands, using sign language to read before a white miniature horse named Thor. “I read a book about my shoes,” 7-year-old Liam signed to an interpreter. He was one of eight students from the New Mexico...
losalamosreporter.com
Jennifer Guy Steps Up As Acting LAPS Superintendent While Supt. Jose Delfin Is Out On Administrative Leave
The Los Public Schools Board voted Tuesday evening to approve Jennifer Guy as acting superintendent of LAPS “with edits to the contract that the board will communicate to the Human Resources director”. Supt. Jose Delfin is believed to be on extended leave. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out...
Taos man starts company to create opportunities for teens in area
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is turning his career into a new opportunity for the area and a new angle to check out Taos itself. “It was sort of born out of the ashes,” said Michael McCann. For the past four years, McCann has been working to find a way to give back to his […]
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT response in Santa Fe
Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home.
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
losalamosreporter.com
What Caused The Cellular/Internet Outage Last Weekend?
A photo of some of the damage to the fiber cable. The Los Alamos Reporter published a story Monday morning about the weekend cellular and internet service in Los Alamos County. Surprisingly, little information was available at that time. Since then members of the community have reached out with concerns about the lack of information available to the public as well as the County’s lack of means to make the public aware of what actually is going on in a situation like this and how soon service will be resumed.
losalamosreporter.com
Councilors David Izraelevitz And Sara Scott Honored Tuesday At Their Last Meeting In Office
Outgoing County Councilors David Izraelevitz, who served 11 years, and Councilor Sara Scott, who served four years were celebrated Tuesday evening by their fellow councilors and County staff. Pictured are, from left, County Manager Steven Lynne, Counclior Melanee Hand, Councilor Denise Derkacs, Councilor Scott, Council Chair Randall Ryti, Councilor David Izraelevitz, Councilor David Reagor, Deputy County Manager Anne Laurent, County Attorney Alvin Leaphart and Deputy County Manager Linda Matteson. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Seeks Identity Of Package Thief, Vehicle Or Trailer In Video
The Los Alamos Police Department is investigating a larceny of a package that was taken from a local resident’s front porch. Porch piracy is unfortunately occurring more frequently during the holiday season. We are asking readers to follow the link to the surveillance video in efforts to identify the male suspect or the vehicle and trailer involved in this crime.
Former police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving crash on I-25
“He understands the gravity of what happened, the tragedy of what happened to all the families, including his own. He wanted to own what happened. I think what he did today was admirable. Not putting the family through a horrible trial. That is not something he wanted to do, particularly, this time of year,” said Attorney Robert Aragon.
