Maple Park, IL

Man sentenced for conspiring to transport stolen goods across state lines

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
 2 days ago

A former Illinois resident was sentenced for conspiring to transport stolen goods across state lines, including merchandise from a Millcreek store.

Shawn Ashley Pena, 40, a former resident of Maple Park, Illinois, has been sentenced in federal court to 37 months in jail and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,787 on the conviction of conspiracy to transport stolen goods across state lines, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.

Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS

According to a court report, from March 2018 to May 2018, Pena and a co-defendant conspired to steal merchandise from business and retail establishments in multiple states and transport the stolen items across state lines.

As part of the scheme, Pena admitted that he and his co-defendant stole jewelry from the former K-Mart in Millcreek Township and transported the stolen merchandise to New York as they continued their multi-state theft spree.

YourErie

YourErie

