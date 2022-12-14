ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Newport Harbor High School soccer team will have a game with Irvine High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Newport Harbor High School
Irvine High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

