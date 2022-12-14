Irvine, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

This year’s King Harbor Boat Parade theme was “Share Your Imagination,” which over two dozen brightly lit boats took to heart Saturday night. There were boats lit up with Santa Clauses and snowmen, and a Mexican desert with saguaro cacti and a mariachi band. The Sea Ray powerboat “El Coyote” carried a giant octopus that lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. “Motley Crew,” a Catalina 36 sailboat, carried USC Trojan boosters, who also lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. Last year “Motley Crew” celebrated USC’s new coach Lincoln Riley. This year the crew celebrated USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

