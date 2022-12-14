La Puente, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in La Puente.
The Baldwin Park High School soccer team will have a game with Nogales High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.
Baldwin Park High School
Nogales High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Pomona High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Amat High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Pomona High School
Bishop Amat High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
