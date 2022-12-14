ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

La Puente, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in La Puente.

The Baldwin Park High School soccer team will have a game with Nogales High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.

Baldwin Park High School
Nogales High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Pomona High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Amat High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Pomona High School
Bishop Amat High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Linemen Placed Ninth in International Lineman’s Rodeo

Pasadena ranked higher overall than the other Southern California municipalities in the International Lineman’s Rodeo held in Kansas City this October. Jeffrey Kightlinger, Pasadena Water and Power Interim General Manager, said the department recently participated in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas City and placed 9th in a field of 33 municipal utilities, and 67th out of 242 teams overall.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pomona, CA

Pomona is a beautiful city tucked at the eastern edge of Los Angeles County, California. It sits in the Pomona Valley, between the San Gabriel Valley and the Inland Empire. Pomona was known as an “urban garden” in the early 1800s, and the city was later named after the Roman goddess of fruit, “Pomona.”
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Friends of the Downey Library have a party and Dave Lopez is the present

On Sunday the volunteers Friends of the Downey City Library met for the annual Voluteer Holiday Celebration. Librarian Claudia Dailey baked special cookies and brownies and Christmas delights, and we munched on those and sandwich wraps at festive tables spread out the open reading room, showing the versatility of the newly designed Library’s multi-use space. The library is otherwise closed on Sundays.
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood

Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
2urbangirls.com

6 Inglewood homes under $800,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Homes in the city of Inglewood continue to hit the market with asking prices under $800,000. The majority of these homes are located in Northern Inglewood in zip codes 90301 and 90302. The estimated monthly payments range from $4423 to $4935 per month. Homes in zip...
INGLEWOOD, CA
travellemming.com

58 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles (By a Local)

Ranging from humble food trucks to extravagant fine dining, the best restaurants in Los Angeles run the culinary gamut. Benefitting from cultural influences the world over, LA’s restaurant scene is second to none. Seasonally-driven menus make use of California’s abundance of farm-fresh produce. Chefs incorporate forward-thinking themes like sustainability...
LOS ANGELES, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA

For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy