tpgonlinedaily.com
CASA Welcomes New Advocates
On Nov. 10, Santa Cruz County Superior Court Timothy Schmal swore in six community members as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children in foster care. They are Diane Morgenstern, Peter Cooper, Susan Maroun, Melissa Hutchinson, Rebekah Herrick, Daniela Suarez and Ian Gillies. CASA of Santa Cruz County recruits, trains,...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Gilroy Chamber announces Victoria Valencia is its new CEO
Appointment was announced at Dec. 14, Gilroy Chamber breakfast meeting. Victoria Valencia has been selected as its new chief executive officer for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce. Valencia is a South County native, joining the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce staff in January 2019 as its community relations coordinator, managing marketing...
sanbenito.com
Garlic titan Don Christopher dies
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
thedesertreview.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Santa Cruz
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Uncensored: Local realtor explores who Santa Cruzans are through Census data
Keep Santa Cruz Weird… a phrase coined by locals to concisely describe our unique community. The “keep” in the phrase can be seen as a protest against change. Change is, of course, inevitable. Santa Cruz has seen an influx of change since its official inception in 1791. Presently, this change is only accelerated as more and more people discover this quiet coastal gem.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Capitola’s ‘Beached’ Festival
Editor’s note: In case you wondered about the 2022 Nautical Parade results, here they are!. On Sept. 24 and 25 the Capitola Beach Festival again provided a weekend in Capitola Village filled with traditional and new family activities for the “Marvel of it All.”. The Festival team cheered...
lookout.co
Sandwich fare, gourmet flair: Anthony Kresge channels fine-dining past into Reef Dog Deli
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who've already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
Drama stews as labor orgs push to unseat Rotkin from public transit board
An effort to replace Mike Rotkin, an incumbent director on the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District board, has gained backing from some of the most powerful labor organizations in the county.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze
When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
Is the end near for local radio at Santa Cruz's KSCO?
According to KSCO owner Michael Zwerling, local programming at the Santa Cruz AM radio station could be coming to an end. Zwerling has been trying for weeks to sell the station, and he says if he has no takers, he'll convert the station to all syndicated programming on Jan. 1.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Three California Cities Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
Poets and Quants
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
Chinook salmon return to urban watershed in the Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A growing number of wild Chinook salmon are turning up and spawning in a most unlikely place: an urban watershed in the South Bay.Steve Holmes used to fish for salmon in the wild rivers of Alaska. Now he gears up to help save the salmon in the polluted urban streams of Santa Clara County."This waterway, the Guadalupe watershed, is the furthest south on the North American continent where you have Chinook salmon coming into an urban setting to have a re-occurring spawning event each year," said Holmes, who founded the environmental non-profit, the South Bay Clean...
montereycountyweekly.com
A pickleball controversy in Seaside has escalated into litigation, and now mediation.
It might not be the first battle of the pickleball wars in Monterey County, but it’s the first one that ended up in a courtroom, and so far the score is: Pickleball players – 1; upset neighbor – 0. The dispute is centered around pickleball play –...
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County hires Sonia De La Rosa as new top staffer.
Monterey County's new top staffer, Sonia De La Rosa, is returning home. That was the theme of remarks on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by all five county supervisors before casting their unanimous vote to hire De La Rosa as the next county administrative officer (CAO). A Monterey County native who remembers working in agricultural fields as a child, she is returning after 24 years working for Fresno County, most recently as deputy county administrative officer.
KSBW.com
This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County
MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
NBC Los Angeles
Ten New California Lottery Millionaires Will be Celebrating a Bit Greener This Year
The old saying talks about a white Christmas but for 10 lucky winners a greener Christmas seems more like it. The California Lottery has announced 10 winners have just become the lottery's newest millionaires. Thomas Nguyen won his lucky $2,000,000 prize playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers that he happened...
