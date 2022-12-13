SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A growing number of wild Chinook salmon are turning up and spawning in a most unlikely place: an urban watershed in the South Bay.Steve Holmes used to fish for salmon in the wild rivers of Alaska. Now he gears up to help save the salmon in the polluted urban streams of Santa Clara County."This waterway, the Guadalupe watershed, is the furthest south on the North American continent where you have Chinook salmon coming into an urban setting to have a re-occurring spawning event each year," said Holmes, who founded the environmental non-profit, the South Bay Clean...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO