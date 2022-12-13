ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tpgonlinedaily.com

CASA Welcomes New Advocates

On Nov. 10, Santa Cruz County Superior Court Timothy Schmal swore in six community members as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for children in foster care. They are Diane Morgenstern, Peter Cooper, Susan Maroun, Melissa Hutchinson, Rebekah Herrick, Daniela Suarez and Ian Gillies. CASA of Santa Cruz County recruits, trains,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news: Gilroy Chamber announces Victoria Valencia is its new CEO

Appointment was announced at Dec. 14, Gilroy Chamber breakfast meeting. Victoria Valencia has been selected as its new chief executive officer for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce. Valencia is a South County native, joining the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce staff in January 2019 as its community relations coordinator, managing marketing...
GILROY, CA
sanbenito.com

Garlic titan Don Christopher dies

Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
GILROY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Uncensored: Local realtor explores who Santa Cruzans are through Census data

Keep Santa Cruz Weird… a phrase coined by locals to concisely describe our unique community. The “keep” in the phrase can be seen as a protest against change. Change is, of course, inevitable. Santa Cruz has seen an influx of change since its official inception in 1791. Presently, this change is only accelerated as more and more people discover this quiet coastal gem.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Capitola’s ‘Beached’ Festival

Editor’s note: In case you wondered about the 2022 Nautical Parade results, here they are!. On Sept. 24 and 25 the Capitola Beach Festival again provided a weekend in Capitola Village filled with traditional and new family activities for the “Marvel of it All.”. The Festival team cheered...
CAPITOLA, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
Secret SF

Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze

When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
Poets and Quants

In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off

Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Chinook salmon return to urban watershed in the Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A growing number of wild Chinook salmon are turning up and spawning in a most unlikely place: an urban watershed in the South Bay.Steve Holmes used to fish for salmon in the wild rivers of Alaska. Now he gears up to help save the salmon in the polluted urban streams of Santa Clara County."This waterway, the Guadalupe watershed, is the furthest south on the North American continent where you have Chinook salmon coming into an urban setting to have a re-occurring spawning event each year," said Holmes, who founded the environmental non-profit, the South Bay Clean...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey County hires Sonia De La Rosa as new top staffer.

Monterey County's new top staffer, Sonia De La Rosa, is returning home. That was the theme of remarks on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by all five county supervisors before casting their unanimous vote to hire De La Rosa as the next county administrative officer (CAO). A Monterey County native who remembers working in agricultural fields as a child, she is returning after 24 years working for Fresno County, most recently as deputy county administrative officer.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

This endangered plant can only be found in Monterey County

MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
MARINA, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
GILROY, CA

