Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Mosley High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mosley High School
Choctawhatchee High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Pensacola, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Pensacola, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pensacola High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on December 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Paxton head basketball coach Jeff Bradley gets to 500 wins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The boys basketball head coach at Paxton High School, in the north end of Walton County, is celebrating a rather significant milestone. Coach Jeff Bradley and his Bobcats beating Destin Tuesday 75-60 on the home floor. That taking the team to 7-0 on the season. It also just happened to be win number 500 for coach Bradley, with, rather significantly, all those wins coming with this program. The Baker native has spent his entire 25 year coaching career at Paxton, coaching boys basketball, while also spending many years coaching baseball and softball as well. At this point he’s just the coach of the boys basketball team. After the game the folks there holding a ceremony to mark the occasion, and eventually a team hug for the guys and their coach. I spoke with the coach and asked him what getting to 500 and all the ensuring fuss means to him!
PAXTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Rutherford coach Loren Tillman changing schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head Coach Loren Tillman is moving from Rutherford to Vernon. Loren told NewsChannel 7 Thursday he saw the Vernon job advertised some time after Thanksgiving and decided to throw his name in for that job. He says he lives in the Vernon area, 15 minutes away from that school, as opposed to the 45 minute drive to Rutherford.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Props Brewery & Grill in Downtown Fort Walton Beach will close January 4

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Props Brewery announced via social media that their Downtown Fort Walton Beach location will close on January 4, 2023. As part of FDOT’s Brooks Bridge Replacement project, numerous parcels, businesses and buildings were acquired by FDOT as part of the right-of-way acquisition phase of the bridge project.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas at Harder's Park in Panama City

This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious charcuterie board goodies with Gulf Coast State College Culinary Chef Denise Crider. Delicious Charcuterie Board Ideas with Chef Denise Crider part two. Updated: 7 hours ago. This Merry Morning's got a lot merry with some fun and delicious...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay High School welcomes first female principal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, Blythe Carpenter officially became the first female principal of Bay High School. The Bay High graduate has served as acting principal since she was appointed last July. Carpenter has eight years of administrative and over 10 years of teaching experience in Bay District Schools. “There’s no better person, I believe, that’s […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

$110M Refinancing Secured for Hilton Pensacola Beach and Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach Hotels in Pensacola Beach, FL

JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group arranged financing for the hotel portfolio on behalf of Innisfree Hotels. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged a $110 million refinancing for two adjacent beachfront hotels totaling 481 keys in Pensacola Beach, Florida. JLL represented the borrower, Innisfree Hotels,...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay High School gives Christmas gifts to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday cheer is flowing through the halls of Bay High School, It’s all thanks to the Tornado Tree, an anonymous gift donation project for students. Several teachers nominate a student whom they believe could use a little extra holiday joy. The selected students individually...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Fort Walton Beach Police Department earns State Accreditation. Here’s what that means.

On December 13, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department was recognized by the City Council for becoming a Florida Accredited Law Enforcement agency. In 2020, the Department started the process of bringing all of their policies and procedures into alignment with peer-reviewed best practices. In August of 2022, assessors from the Florida Commission for Accreditation (CFA) conducted an in-depth three-day review of the department.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
