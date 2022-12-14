ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Gilbert High seniors form organization aimed at promoting mental health

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — "Moving forward" is more than just a phrase to several Gilbert High seniors, pushing to make a social and positive change in their high school. Weston Congdon, Ben Melody, Dalton Nelson, and Adelaide Searles are some of the founding members of Moving Forward. It's an organization that's completely student-led that they started last December, shortly after the death of Nolan Clewell, a classmate of theirs who died by suicide in November 2021.
Roland-Story CSD: Kade Blume will no longer wrestle this season

STORY CITY, Iowa — The Roland-Story Community School District announced on Thursday afternoon that Kade Blume will no longer wrestle for Roland-Story for the remainder of the school year. The decision comes after controversy surrounding Blume, who was still wrestling for the school after being charged with assault. Blume's...
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
Des Moines police officer on administrative leave following OWI charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been arrested and is currently on administrative leave from the department. Senior police officer Angel Perez Aguilar was arrested by the West Des Moines Police Department on Sunday. He is charged with Operating While Under the Influence — First Offense and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
City of Des Moines moves several departments into new facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines unveiled a new facility that's now housing several departments. The building on Maury Street is the new home to Public Works, Department of Administrative Services Fleet Services and the Radio Shop. The city says the 268,000-square-foot facility has enough space...
Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce

Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
