Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
KCCI.com
Gilbert High seniors form organization aimed at promoting mental health
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — "Moving forward" is more than just a phrase to several Gilbert High seniors, pushing to make a social and positive change in their high school. Weston Congdon, Ben Melody, Dalton Nelson, and Adelaide Searles are some of the founding members of Moving Forward. It's an organization that's completely student-led that they started last December, shortly after the death of Nolan Clewell, a classmate of theirs who died by suicide in November 2021.
KCCI.com
Roland-Story CSD: Kade Blume will no longer wrestle this season
STORY CITY, Iowa — The Roland-Story Community School District announced on Thursday afternoon that Kade Blume will no longer wrestle for Roland-Story for the remainder of the school year. The decision comes after controversy surrounding Blume, who was still wrestling for the school after being charged with assault. Blume's...
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
According to a press release Allison Campbell, who practices in Altoona, became the subject of a consumer protection investigation after Becky Courtney submitted a complaint that Campbell offered services to her husband Craig Courtney after a fall at his home.
Des Moines police officer on administrative leave following OWI charges
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been arrested and is currently on administrative leave from the department. Senior police officer Angel Perez Aguilar was arrested by the West Des Moines Police Department on Sunday. He is charged with Operating While Under the Influence — First Offense and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.
KCCI.com
Self-proclaimed Des Moines psychic settles with Attorney General's Office
DES MOINES, Iowa — A self-proclaimed Des Moines psychic is settling with the Iowa Attorney General's Office over allegations that she wrongly told clients she could "heal" them. The AG says Allison Campbell has agreed to stop advertising that her services can "heal, cure, treat or address" mental or...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines moves several departments into new facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines unveiled a new facility that's now housing several departments. The building on Maury Street is the new home to Public Works, Department of Administrative Services Fleet Services and the Radio Shop. The city says the 268,000-square-foot facility has enough space...
Former Iowa school board member says resignation not due to alleged hazing incident
On November 15th, parents from the Roland-Story School District showed up at the high school looking for answers to questions they've been asking
Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce
Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge
A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a charge of entering a restricted building.
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police issue material witness warrant in connection with homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a man in connection with ahomicide investigation. Police have issued a material witness warrant for 54-year-old Scott Lowery. Investigators believe Lowery may know something about the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams. Williams was found dead inside a home on...
KCCI.com
Family feud over longtime Des Moines restaurant escalates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thefamily feud over a long-time Des Moines restaurant is ramping up in Polk County court. The Lacona family, owners of Noah's Ark restaurant on Ingersoll Avenue, are now including breach of contract in their lawsuit against the part of the family that is the landlord.
KCCI.com
Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
Des Moines Police investigating homicide on southeast side of city
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive on Monday to check on the welfare of two people. When officers arrived at the home, they found a deceased adult female Police are […]
Des Moines Police release name of southside homicide victim
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of a woman found dead at a home on the south side of the city on Monday. Police say they were initially called to a home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive on a welfare check for two people on Monday morning. […]
Comments / 0