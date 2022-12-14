St. Johns, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in St. Johns.
The Wolfson School for Advanced Studies soccer team will have a game with Creekside High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
Creekside High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Spruce Creek HS soccer team will have a game with Bartram Trail High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Spruce Creek HS
Bartram Trail High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0