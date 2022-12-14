ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, CA

Lake Forest, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Portola High School soccer team will have a game with El Toro High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.

Portola High School
El Toro High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Freshman Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Jurupa Valley, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The A.B. Miller High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on December 16, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Brea Dam Trail Allows Access to Creek and Fullerton Wilderness

After talking to Mike Ritto at the Fullerton Observer’s 45th Anniversary celebration, I decided to follow a suggestion of his and look into a lesser known hiking trail that runs from Brea Dam Park to the Fullerton Municipal Golf Course. Partly located behind St. Jude Medical Center, this pathway is officially called the Brea Dam Trail, and is popular among bicyclists.
FULLERTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, and MemorialCare Medical Group named 2022 Top Workplaces Award winners

MemorialCare’s Orange County entities were once again named 2022 Top Workplaces by The Orange County Register – the only health system, hospitals and medical group listed among all the honorees in Orange County. The selection of MemorialCare Shared Services marks the 10th time the health system earned this...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Gary McKnight of Mater Dei heads list of top 50 active coaches with most wins

Gary McKnight begins his 41st year at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and he begins it as the winningest active high school boys basketball coach in the country. With the retirement of Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the conclusion of the 2022 season, McKnight takes over as the coach with the most wins, coming in at 1,214 wins. He ranks No. 4 all-time behind Robert Hughes of Dunbar (Fort Worth, Texas) with 1,333 wins, Morgan Wooten of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) with 1,274 and Smith with 1,230.
SANTA ANA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade: Opening Night Photos

The annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade drew thousands of people to Newport Harbor shores to watch dozens of decorated boats cruise the harbor. The Boat Parade continues nightly through Sunday, December 18. Newport Beach Independent photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the colorful action on the water.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

2,600 SQFT Prefabricated Fire Station Opens in Village of Rienda in Mission Viejo

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – Rancho Mission Viejo and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) officials today announced the opening of an innovative and first-of-its-kind prefabricated interim fire station for the new Village of Rienda. The approximately 2,600-square-foot modular concept facility was built as part of the Fire Protection Agreement for Rancho Mission Viejo. The interim station is located at 31544 Cow Camp Road.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy