Tehachapi, CA

Ridgecrest, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Tehachapi High School soccer team will have a game with Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Tehachapi High School
Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Quartz Hill, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

QUARTZ HILL, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deputies search for vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of vandalism in Shafter. The incident happened Dec. 6 in the area of Burbank Street and Mannel Avenue in Shafter when the two men were caught on camera targeting and looking inside a vehicle, said KCSO.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

City youth jobs program paying $23 an hour accepting applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A six-month city youth fellowship program paying $23 an hour is now accepting applications. In the Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship, participants will work 20 hours a week alongside city staff. A Youth Jobs Program news release says, “Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
legalexaminer.com

Accident in South Bakersfield CA Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

A 24-year-old woman was sent to a local Bakersfield hospital with major injuries following a car accident that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night, December 11, 2022. The accident, which took place at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts Road in South Bakersfield, CA, involved the 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, reported KBAK/Fox58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
