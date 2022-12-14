ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Coral Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Flanagan High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Coral Springs High School
Flanagan High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Coral Springs, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Everglades High School soccer team will have a game with Coral Springs High School on December 15, 2022, 21:00:00.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Pompano Beach, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Coral Springs Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Pompano Beach High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Just As Holiday Traffic Picks Up

TWO CLOSURES SET FOR NEXT WEEK. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two major closures are now set for I-95 next week. The first will occur Sunday night into Monday. The second will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations

(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
BOCA RATON, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Buy Black for the holidays this Black Out Sunday in North Miami

Local Black-owned businesses are coming together this weekend for Black Out Sunday in North Miami to offer the community late holiday shopping, music, and food for all to enjoy on Dec.18, from 4 -9 p.m. Festivals like this one and the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival offer local Black...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000

Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter School Holds ‘Pawlympics’ In Support of Classmates with Disabilities

A group of Coral Springs High School students and staff are set to host an event to benefit classmates with disabilities. On January 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Coral Springs Charter School Student Government Association will host its first annual Panther Pawlympics — a community event organized to ensure kids of all abilities have an equal opportunity to have fun at field day games.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
