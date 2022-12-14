ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Palos Verdes Estates, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Capistrano Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Palos Verdes High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.

Capistrano Valley High School
Palos Verdes High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

