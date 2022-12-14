ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Mountain House, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mountain House.

The Los Banos High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain House High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

Los Banos High School
Mountain House High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Los Banos High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain House High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Los Banos High School
Mountain House High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

