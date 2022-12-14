Mountain House, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO