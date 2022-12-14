Mountain House, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Foothill High School director of bands Efrain Hinojosa faces charges this week for alleged inappropriate conduct against a minor that occurred during his time working in the Ceres Unified School District just outside Modesto, the Weekly has learned. Hinojosa, 40, was arrested on the Foothill campus in Pleasanton on Dec....
At least six people have died and more than 100 others injured since 2015 in accidents along a dangerous stretch of road in Antioch. Here's what the data revealed about what neighbors describe as a "death trap."
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
LODI, Calif. — When Saturday's storm pelted the city of Lodi with nearly 2.4 inches of rain, new homeowner Jade Watts was anxiously glued to her cell phone, watching real-time video from her security camera as her street turned into a small lake. "My husband was going in and...
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A family of five was displaced after their North Highlands home caught fire Friday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. All family members, including an 8-month-old, were able to evacuate the home safely, officials said. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. and crews...
The California Highway San Andreas Office reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep Ranch Road. According to the officials, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala veered off the roadway and got stuck in a fence before colliding with a tree.
STOCKTON, Calif. — 90-year old Betsy Brotby is right back where she wants to be in herNorth Stockton home, hanging with her dogs Mya, Gracie and Nino. But, she went missing for 28 anxious hours. "Terrifying, one word. To be driving and be lost when you know it's your...
Two Killed, Four Injured in a Multi-Vehicle Accident on Highway 101. Two people were killed, and four suffered significant injuries following a freak accident on US Highway 101 that led to a multi-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the deadly collision occurred when a tree fell along the highway’s southbound lanes onto a moving car in the early morning of December 11, 2022.
A Stanislaus County man has been identified as the winner of a $1 million prize from the California Lottery. Daniel Fagundes scored the win while playing a Power 10’s ticket that he bought at Santa Fe Market & Liquor in Hughson, lottery officials said. Each Power 10's scratch-off ticket costs $10.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
