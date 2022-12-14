Miami, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Miami.
The Archbishop McCarthy soccer team will have a game with Christopher Columbus High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Archbishop McCarthy
Christopher Columbus High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Gulliver Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Immaculata-La Salle High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Gulliver Preparatory School
Immaculata-La Salle High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
