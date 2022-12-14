ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Miami.

The Archbishop McCarthy soccer team will have a game with Christopher Columbus High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Archbishop McCarthy
Christopher Columbus High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Gulliver Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Immaculata-La Salle High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Gulliver Preparatory School
Immaculata-La Salle High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamitimesonline.com

Bowl season comes to Miami

The 89th Orange Bowl will be an all-orange affair when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 7 Clemson Tigers meet Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. “Today marks the beginning of another important chapter in the 89-year bond between college football's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

Mayor Francis Suarez Kicks It With David Beckham at World Cup in Qatar

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was seen chilling with soccer legend David Beckham, co-owner of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, at the France-Morocco World Cup semifinal match in Qatar on Wednesday. On Instagram, Beckham posted a photo of himself and Suarez (whom he tagged), the pair dressed to the nines...
MIAMI, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In Florida

54-year-old Stephanie Ray Clemons is considered the backbone of her family. Her family describes her as a caring, reliable provider, reports NBC Miami. The mother of four was a phlebotomist at Jackson Memorial Medical Center and lived in the 7200 block of Venetian Street in Miramar, Florida. Stephanie was in a relationship with Jack Freeman, Jr., and the couple shared a son, Tobias Freeman.
MIRAMAR, FL
dsnews.com

Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police

MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
tripsavvy.com

You Can Now Fly Nonstop From Miami to Paris for Less Than $220 Each Way

Fancy a weekend trip to France that doesn’t break the bank? French Bee, a low-cost carrier operating direct flights out of Paris Orly, is now offering nonstop service between Miami and Paris. But that’s not even the most exciting part—current fares start at $217 each way. Yes, you read...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy