Blythewood, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The UAB Blazers will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena. UAB is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. The game between the Blazers and the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UAB falling 81-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. UAB's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Javian Davis, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO