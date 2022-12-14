ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

The Villages, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in The Villages.

The Leesburg High School soccer team will have a game with The Villages High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Leesburg High School
The Villages High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Leesburg High School soccer team will have a game with The Villages High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Leesburg High School
The Villages High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

