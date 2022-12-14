The Villages, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

When you think of individuals who are leaders on and off the football field, look no further than The New Leesburg Football Head Coach, Steven Moffett. Coach Moffett has inherited an incredible opportunity to build Leesburg back into the once powerful program it once was and we believe he is an amazing hire! Coach Moffett is a former UCF Quarterback who helped establish UCF as a formidable opponent at the FBS Level. It was because of players like him that UCF, in just a short 20 years gone from relatively unheard of, to joining the BIG 12 next season! Safe to say Coach Moffett knows a thing or two about building programs.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO