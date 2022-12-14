The Villages, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in The Villages.
The Leesburg High School soccer team will have a game with The Villages High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Leesburg High School
The Villages High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Leesburg High School soccer team will have a game with The Villages High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Leesburg High School
The Villages High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0