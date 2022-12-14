Corning, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Beautiful Redding area steelhead/trout caught today with Captain Justin Thompson. The Sacramento River is fishing really good for wild rainbows and some nice steelhead too! The river below Redding blew out with high water this weekend, but the stretch of river in the Redding area has remained fishable as it usually does. There are some salmon spawning in the upper river so egg patterns are working well right now. Flows are still 3,250 cfs so its pretty skinny water unless you have a drift boat or want to wade fish from shore. In fact, if you do like to wade fish for trout, now is the time to do it! The river is only low enough to wade the shoreline and riffles in the winter and this year is no exception. Both fly and spin fishing is an option from shore right now. The great trout and steelhead fishing will be good through winter, spring and summer in the Redding area. We have nearly 300 days of sunshine here in Redding every year so most days on the Sacramento River in the Redding area are quite nice. We have availability beginning in January and expect to have some great winter time fishing again next year! Call Jaynie for more information and avalable dates at (530) 510-2925. Thank you!

REDDING, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO