Rancho Cordova, CA

Rancho Cordova, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rancho Cordova.

The Florin High School soccer team will have a game with Cordova High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

Florin High School
Cordova High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Florin High School soccer team will have a game with Cordova High School on December 14, 2022, 18:30:00.

Florin High School
Cordova High School
December 14, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Sutter Creek, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Union Mine High School soccer team will have a game with Amador High School on December 15, 2022, 17:45:00.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
American Canyon, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Liberty High School soccer team will have a game with American Canyon High School on December 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
Mountain House, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Beyer High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain House High School on December 16, 2022, 16:30:00.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
FOX40

At least one person killed in Elk Grove vehicle vs pedestrian collision

(KTXL) — At least one person died early Friday morning in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Elk Grove, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. At 12:21 a.m., police shared that the accident occurred along Sheldon Road, between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road. Officers conducting the preliminary investigation determined that speed does not appear […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Shelter-in-place lifted for San Juan High School

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The shelter-in-place at San Juan High School has been lifted after the Citrus Heights Police Department determined a threat was a hoax. At around 10:43 a.m., San Juan High School was under a precautionary shelter-in-place order after the school received a suspicious phone call, according to an alert on the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
GRANITE BAY, CA
montanasports.com

Former Montana Grizzly Andy Thompson named head football coach at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack

Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
ROCKLIN, CA
mix96sac.com

Chick-fil-A Coming To Arden-Arcade? Maybe!

There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified

Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are:. Patrick Gainer, 65. Paul...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries

Accident Near Watt Avenue Intersection Involves Four Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash in North Highlands on December 11 sent two people to the hospital. The accident, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, occurred near the Watt Avenue intersection with Myrtle Avenue. Four vehicles collided, and one driver had to be extricated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
