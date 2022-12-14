ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.

The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

Stockdale High School
Bakersfield High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Frontier High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

Frontier High School
Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Tulare Union High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

Tulare Union High School
Centennial High School - Bakersfield
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Bakersfield High School soccer team will have a game with Stockdale High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Bakersfield High School
Stockdale High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Stockdale High School
Bakersfield High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Tulare Union High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on December 14, 2022, 18:30:00.

Tulare Union High School
Centennial High School - Bakersfield
December 14, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Highschool Basketball Pro

Ridgecrest, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Tehachapi High School basketball team will have a game with Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long-time Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt was laid to rest Thursday. Schmidt, 61, lost his life last month after battling cancer for years. The memorial service was held Thursday afternoon at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan described Schmidt’s passing as a sober reminder of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man killed in crash with parked vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 24-year-old man that was killed when his vehicle crashed into parked vehicles in south Bakersfield last week. Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, Patrick Daniel Castellon, of Bakersfield was driving in the 7700 block of Granite Peak Street,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Humpday Kern County: We have freezing conditions settling in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County. We have a cold and dry week ahead. Quiet conditions as Low Pressure continues to move Eastward. Leaving our skies mainly clear and winds on the mild side. Our forecast high today here in Bakersfield is 52 degrees. And our lows...
KERN COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deputies search for vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of vandalism in Shafter. The incident happened Dec. 6 in the area of Burbank Street and Mannel Avenue in Shafter when the two men were caught on camera targeting and looking inside a vehicle, said KCSO.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD Chief Greg Terry discusses Bakersfield’s crime rates in 2022

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the year’s crime rates, the department’s growth and their annual staff awards ceremony happening Wednesday. Chief Terry says, through the end of November, Bakersfield has seen 35 homicides this year, compared to the record-setting 60...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Man killed in northwest Bakersfield shooting identified: coroner

Update Dec. 15: Jack Owen Early Jr., 57, of Bakersfield was identified as the man shot by another on Cranbrook Avenue on Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy will be done to confirm the manner and cause of death, according to the coroner’s office. Update: The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
