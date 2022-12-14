Owings Mills, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will open two hours late on Thursday, December 15, 2022, due to expected inclement weather. Morning Prekindergarten classes are cancelled. All school administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay. BCPS will re-evaluate road conditions and...
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
BALTIMORE — At 8:45 on a Thursday morning in May, 20-year-old Sarah Turner stands at the stove preparing two meals at once: eggs for her son Noah’s breakfast and a grilled cheese sandwich for his lunch. Noah sits expectantly at the dining room table. The 3-year-old boy —...
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Baltimore County with one person take to the hospital on Friday morning. The crash occurred I-695 Between Exit 28 and Exit 29. As of 4:45AM, crews were working to rescue one person trapped in a vehicle. Once...
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another. The injured student suffered non-life-threatening injuries. and was taken to the hospital.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
Baltimore County will pay Baltimore City $3 million to settle an ongoing dispute over water services from fiscal years 2014 through 2018, Lisa Robinson reports for WBAL TV-11. Baltimore City and Baltimore County share the same drinking water and sewer systems, though city residents were charged more for their use of those systems than residents in parts of the county during the time period.
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will start out cold in the morning then it will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 40's as the area prepares for the ice and rain on Thursday. It will start overnight after 3 a.m. with freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A glaze of ice is possible especially in the areas north and west of Baltimore. By midday it will transition into rain with a stronger breeze and temps in the mid 40's. The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with temps in the mid to low 40's.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott, state and city leaders, and students joined together in celebration for a ribbon cutting newly upgraded Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. The Baltimore city school received new paint and ceiling grids in classrooms and corridors, technology upgrades and new classroom furniture, as...
Over 18,000 parents from Prince George’s County, Maryland, schools showed up for a virtual school town hall on Tuesday night to discuss student safety, a week after a shooting sent a teen to the hospital. “I want to extend a heartfelt wish for a speedy recovery of the student...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between October 11 and December 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a pair of boots. At around 3:30 a.m. on...
