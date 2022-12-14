ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Chula Vista.

The Mater Dei Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Mater Dei Catholic High School
Eastlake High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mater Dei Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Mater Dei Catholic High School
Eastlake High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Hilltop High School soccer team will have a game with Otay Ranch High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Hilltop High School
Otay Ranch High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

