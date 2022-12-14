Chula Vista, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Chula Vista.
The Mater Dei Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
Mater Dei Catholic High School
Eastlake High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Mater Dei Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Mater Dei Catholic High School
Eastlake High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Hilltop High School soccer team will have a game with Otay Ranch High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Hilltop High School
Otay Ranch High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0