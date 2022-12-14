ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Palm Desert, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Beaumont High School soccer team will have a game with Palm Desert High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.

Beaumont High School
Palm Desert High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

