ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, ID

Sun Valley, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Grace Brethren High School soccer team will have a game with Village Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Grace Brethren High School
Village Christian High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Cattle Truck Overturns Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Several animals were killed when a cattle truck overturned Sunday evening near Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck crashed a little before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Carey. The 30-year-old driver of the truck was not seriously injured, but seven out of the 45 head of cattle had been killed when deputies arrived. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the driver told deputies he had moved over to avoid a head-on crash with a car. The sheriff's office noted there were no witnesses and no other vehicles found at the location. The driver, from Cut Bank, Montana was wearing a seat belt.
CAREY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy