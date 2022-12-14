Sun Valley, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Several animals were killed when a cattle truck overturned Sunday evening near Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck crashed a little before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Carey. The 30-year-old driver of the truck was not seriously injured, but seven out of the 45 head of cattle had been killed when deputies arrived. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the driver told deputies he had moved over to avoid a head-on crash with a car. The sheriff's office noted there were no witnesses and no other vehicles found at the location. The driver, from Cut Bank, Montana was wearing a seat belt.

