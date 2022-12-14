Jurupa Valley, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Palm Springs. The Beaumont High School soccer team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on December 16, 2022, 16:00:00. The Beaumont High School soccer team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on December 16, 2022, 17:30:00.
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lake Forest. The El Modena High School soccer team will have a game with El Toro High School on December 15, 2022, 15:30:00. The Portola High School soccer team will have a game with El Toro High School on December 14, 2022, 18:30:00.
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An anonymous caller phoned in a bogus bomb threat to a Moreno Valley high school Tuesday, prompting a lockdown. Chino is now classified as a Boomtown. California’s fast food and oil industries are pouring...
FONTANA, Calif. - The Fontana Unified School District is celebrating a historical feat. The district boasts a 98% graduation rate, according to U.S. News and World Report rankings. The impressive number not only stands above the state's median, but the elite-tier graduation rate comes despite the fact that these families...
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon. Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. […]
Since the news broke about Las Cuatro Milpas closing its doors, there has been a lot of chatter around San Bernardino and the Inland community regarding why the current owners are closing the business instead of handing it off to the next generation. Well, handing the business off is precisely...
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party. Authorities on Wednesday said two persons of interest, a young man and young woman, are now being sought for questioning in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Robert Plyley. The Alta Loma High School […]
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
Robert Plyley Jr., a 15-year-old Alta Loma High School sophomore, was killed when gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party. Now, there are two persons of interest detectives are looking for.
You’ll find Fontana in San Bernardino County, Southern California. It’s the second largest city in the county and offers locals and visitors several community events and activities. The city’s location is unique, nestled against the mountains and sitting 50 miles east of Los Angeles. It makes for...
