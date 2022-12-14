ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lansing.

The Hillsdale Academy basketball team will have a game with Lansing Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hillsdale Academy
Lansing Christian High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Perry High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern High School - Lansing on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Perry High School
Eastern High School - Lansing
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

