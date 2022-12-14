Lansing, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lansing.
The Hillsdale Academy basketball team will have a game with Lansing Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Hillsdale Academy
Lansing Christian High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Perry High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern High School - Lansing on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Perry High School
Eastern High School - Lansing
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
