Jasper, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Alabama begins its preparation Friday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. A few of its freshmen for the 2023 recruiting class will be on campus for bowl prep. Six names — including Eli Holstein, Miles McVay, Hunter Osborne, Ryqueze McElderry, Brayson Hubbard, and Wilkin Formby — are looking forward to helping the Crimson Tide finish the season with a victory over the Wildcats. Alabama has lost 10+ names to the NCAA transfer portal, including four wide receivers and four offensive linemen. Some of the freshmen may create an impact in bowl practices to propel them into possibly earning playing time or getting a starting spot in the spring.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO