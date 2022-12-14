Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes Frieza for a Spin
Dragon Ball Super has finally brought one of its biggest villains to the fold with Frieza's return to the events of the manga series, and now one cosplay has gone viral for showing off a whole new kind of look for the famous villain! Dragon Ball usually doesn't leave its villains behind, even after their deaths, and that has never been truer than with the arguably biggest villain of the franchise as a whole. Frieza has played a significant role in some of the biggest events in the franchise to date, and it's clear there's no signs of ever slowing down.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off Chi Chi's Classic Look
The original Dragon Ball series made a surprise revival thanks to the recent movie in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the new movie bringing back the Red Ribbon Army, it took the opportunity to revisit the original events taking place in the first series as well as Dragon Ball Z to give fans a refresher on the criminal organization. With the first series making a comeback, so to has one cosplayer brought back Chi Chi's World Tournament fit.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Sets Up Deku's Next Power
My Hero Academia has reached the intense final moments of the first major arc of Season 6's run, and the newest episode of the series has sneakily set the stage for Izuku Midoriya's next power hiding within One For All! Deku has been pushing himself beyond his limits in order to deal any kind of damage to the supremely powerful Tomura Shigaraki, and as a result, his own power has begun to grow at a much faster rate. Deku's been readying his body for when he unlocks One For All's final powers, but they are still taking him by surprise.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights the Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock
One Piece has introduced fans to all sorts of wild heroes and villains over the course of its very long run thus far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans why Boa Hancock stands on the top of the mountain as the Pirate Empress! Luffy has come across all sorts of notable allies and enemies through his journeys across the seas for the last few years, but few of them have made as big of an impact with fans as Boa Hancock. First introduced to the series as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, Hancock has become one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
Naruto Creator Recreates Original 1999 Artwork
Naruto is currently celebrating the milestone 20th Anniversary of its original anime adaptation's premiere, and the original creator behind it all is going all out for it by recreating one of the most famous cover arts for the series from way back in 1999! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise is now at a much different place than fans ever expected to see from the series when it first began all those years ago. The 20th Anniversary has been the perfect opportunity for fans to look back on just how far it has all come in that time, so it's been pretty eye-opening.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Two Shadow Drops
Nintendo Switch owners have today been surprised with not one, but two new shadow drops. If you're not familiar with the term "shadow drop", essentially, it's when new games release on various platforms without any prior warning from a title's developer or publisher. And while games that arrive in this manner can often vary wildly in quality, this duo of new Switch releases should actually prove to be quite popular.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Next 7 Star Tera Raid Brings Back a Fan Favorite
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a new 7 Star Tera Raid event kicking off this month, and it will allow players the chance to obtain a Pokemon not currently available in the game. Running from December 30th through January 1st and again from January 13th through the 15th, players will be able to get a Cinderace with a Fighting Tera Type. Cinderace can only be obtained once per save file, so players won't be able to stock up during the event. Cinderace will also have the Mightiest Mark, as we saw previously with the Tera Type release of Charizard.
ComicBook
Square Enix Confirms Disappointing Final Fantasy News
Square Enix makes baffling decisions sometimes, even if it means leaving money on the table. Over the weekend, the publisher revealed that the highly-requested Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are finally coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023. That wasn't all that surprising as rumors had been flooding the internet; the real surprise was that physical copies were given an extremely limited release with no advance warning. The announcement also came at 1 a.m. ET, when many people were sleeping. By the time most people woke up to the news, they could only be added to a pre-order wait list. However, the website has been updated to say copies are no longer available.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Series Showrunner Calls it Gaming's Greatest Story
Craig Mazin, the showrunner behind HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us, has said that the story of the original PlayStation game is the best ever for the gaming medium. Since first releasing on PlayStation 3 back in 2013, The Last of Us has captivated fans around the globe, primarily thanks to its compelling narrative and characters. And while there are a number of video games that might be in the running for having the best story ever, Mazin thinks that The Last of Us is at the very top.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals Marvel's Ability to Move Timelines Was Key in Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman will soon return to the land of Marvel. Just under two years from now, the beloved actor will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut thanks to Deadpool 3, a film he'll appear in alongside Ryan Reynolds. Though Jackman himself has sworn off reprising the iconic X-Man since the release of Logan, the actor said in one recent interview Marvel's multiverse is a major reason why he chose to come back.
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
PS2 Cult Classic Coming Back With New PS5 Game This February
A PS2 cult classic is coming back with a new PS5 game this February. The PS2 is the best-selling PlayStation console to date for a few different reasons. The biggest is that many bought it primarily as a DVD player, however, it also had one of the greatest libraries of all time. Unfortunately, many games and series from this generation have been dormant for a long time, including Fantavision, but not for much longer.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Free Star Wars Surprise
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new and free Star Wars surprise, courtesy of EA and Microsoft. Unfortunately, if you're a basic Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're out of luck; there's no Star Wars surprise for you. For those that don't know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass. For an extra $5 a month, Ultimate subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and random perks and benefits. It's unclear if the latest surprise is via EA Play or an example of the latter, but right now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can upgrade to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe from the base version for free.
ComicBook
Riverdale Showrunner Teases Final Season Doesn't Really Have a True Villain
Over the course of its first six seasons, The CW's Riverdale has had some wild plots and even wilder villains, but when the series returns for its seventh and final season in early 2023, fans of the Town with Pep shouldn't expect the same kind of villain. According to series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there's not a true "big bad" for Season 7 per se, but more of a struggle between the characters and the world they've found themselves in. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Aguirre-Sacasa said that the 1950s themselves create quite a bit of conflict for the characters.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Game Leaks Online
Gameplay footage tied to a new game in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise has leaked online. Earlier this year, Ubisoft outlined many of its plans for the future of its stealth-action series. While the next new mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is set to release in 2023, Ubisoft also confirmed that two additional projects codenamed "Red" and "Hexe" were also in the works. And while neither of these titles are the ones that have leaked, instead, the footage that has come about is tethered to an Assassin's Creed game on mobile devices.
ComicBook
Full Spoilers Revealed for WWE's SmackDown Christmas Episode
WWE set up some big matches on last night's SmackDown that will play out over the next two weeks, and since they ended up taping one of those episodes after last night's show, we now have full spoilers on what to expect next week. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, the Miracle on 34th Street Fight, and the Gauntlet Match set to determine SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's next challenger, so if you want to go in without spoilers you've been warned.
Comments / 0