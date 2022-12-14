Avon, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

A DeSoto County jury awarded a Hernando man a $3,440,064 verdict on Wednesday for the severe injuries he suffered in a 2018 truck-loading incident. Steven Barksdale was working as a stock loader at a wholesale drug distribution center in Olive Branch where he loaded and unloaded prescription drug shipments from trucks six days a week. During his shift on January 6, 2018, a truck driver for Ballentine Express Corp. ignored the facility’s safety warning systems and pulled away from the building as Mr. Barksdale was stepping onto the truck bed. Barksdale fell five feet to the pavement below, breaking his shoulder, sustaining compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, and shattering his heel and ankle.

