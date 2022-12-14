Williamsburg, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon grew up on the Peninsula and now he puts a lot of his efforts into giving back to the youth in his home community. Reamon is the director of Saturday's City on My Chest Peninsula All-Star Classic, which kicks off at Darling Stadium in Hampton at 1:00. The contest will feature 70 of the top players in Hampton, Newport News, York, James City and Williamsburg, from grades nine through 12.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO