Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Williamsburg.

The Jamestown High School basketball team will have a game with Bruton High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Jamestown High School
Bruton High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Poquoson High School basketball team will have a game with Warhill High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Poquoson High School
Warhill High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

WTKR

Peninsula All-Star Classic kicks off Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon grew up on the Peninsula and now he puts a lot of his efforts into giving back to the youth in his home community. Reamon is the director of Saturday's City on My Chest Peninsula All-Star Classic, which kicks off at Darling Stadium in Hampton at 1:00. The contest will feature 70 of the top players in Hampton, Newport News, York, James City and Williamsburg, from grades nine through 12.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk State and Hampton take the Battle of the Bay to Las Vegas

WAVY – It’s one of the oldest and most fierce basketball rivalries in the commonwealth, the Battle of the Bay between Norfolk State and Hampton University. Former conference mates, Hampton no longer plays in the MEAC. The Pirates are members of the CAA while Norfolk State still competes in the MEAC. The two teams still […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake to hold public input meeting Thursday

Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 15. Fantasy Football expert...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk

Police respond to shooting on Monticello Ave in Norfolk. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Washington Huddle:...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

757 Colts continue national championship tradition for Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — While Phoebus and Maury were making their entrances to state championship games on Saturday, a few up-and-coming middle schoolers from the area were in Florida trying to be like the Phantoms and Commodores. "It's everything, just watching the high school teams and know one day,...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Fitness Facility Headed To Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-A new workout facility appears to be headed to Williamsburg. Williamsburg’s Architectural Review Board reviewed an application at its November 22 meeting regarding signage for the potential new business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
