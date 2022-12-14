Flower Mound, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Drums were a big part of 19-year-old Tyran Williams’ life. It's only fitting his crew from DTX Drumline of Dallas took part in honoring him at his funeral. "All he had to do was show up with his drumsticks and he was happy,” DTX Drumline co-founder Justin Allen said. “So just to have this opportunity to honor him and his legacy means the world to me right now."

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO