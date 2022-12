OGDENSBURG and WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Did you know an Ogdensburg property owner pays twice the amount in taxes than someone in Watertown?. Under its new budget for 2023, Ogdensburg’s property taxes will go up 4 percent to $16.59 per $1,000 of assessed value. “These are very tough...

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO