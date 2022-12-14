ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Brooksville.

The Springstead HS soccer team will have a game with Nature Coast Tech High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Springstead HS
Nature Coast Tech High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Citrus High School soccer team will have a game with Hernando High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Citrus High School
Hernando High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Crystal River High School soccer team will have a game with Central High School - Brooksville on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Crystal River High School
Central High School - Brooksville
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Gibbs High School soccer team will have a game with Gulf High School on December 16, 2022, 15:30:00.
The George Jenkins High School soccer team will have a game with Auburndale High School on December 16, 2022, 15:30:00.
hernandosun.com

Horse-drawn history tour carriage rides in Brooksville

Imagine enjoying a festive horse-drawn wagon ride through the history of Brooksville this holiday season; a trip through yesteryear enjoyed in lavish yuletide surroundings. This year, the Brooksville Main Street Christmas carriage ride will come with an exciting Brooksville history tour option. Select carriage rides will include a tour led by local historian Jan Knowles, who serves on the Brooksville Main Street programs committee, and Andrea Read, special events coordinator of the Brooksville Main Street program, will also be riding along with families to tell the stories about historic homes and businesses they pass along their travels. Carriage rides will start at 6 pm and will depart from the Brooksville Courthouse on December 14, 15, 21 and 22.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Marconews.com

Dragged into political wars: Polk performers say they don't present danger to children

You didn’t have to be a regular viewer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or “Legendary” to see drag queens appearing on TV over the past year. Though drag shows have been around for centuries, the gender-switching performances have been thrust anew into political and cultural battles over the past two years or so. The national controversy took on a local dimension when a group of neo-Nazis recently came to Lakeland to protest an event that included drag performances.
LAKELAND, FL
suncoastnews.com

New generation takes over in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — It’s a good thing the city of Brooksville was able to secure the county commission’s chambers for its first meeting with the new council members on Monday, Dec. 5. The larger facility was packed as a standing room only crowd of friends, family and well-wishers...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

