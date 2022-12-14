Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
webisjericho.com
WWE Legend Confirms He’ll Be At Raw’s 30th Anniversary
It’s hard to believe, but on January 11th, Raw will be 30 years old. So on the January 23rd, 2023 episode at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, WWE will be marking the occasion with a special edition dedicated to the show’s history. And while it initially seems bizarre, the show is scheduled almost two weeks later; the reason is that it will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/16/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 16 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary. * Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara...
411mania.com
UPDATED: More On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Rose Reportedly In ‘Good Spirits’
UPDATE: A new report has a few more details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release. Fightful Select reports that the decision to take the NXT Women’s Championship off Rose was a done in a “very hasty” manner, with word getting out minutes before the show went on the air.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT
There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reportedly Plans To Reform DIY
Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE Creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY. Gargano and Ciampa have a storied history together, initially teaming up as DIY. The team had epic rivalries and matches with the likes of the Authors of Pain, American Alpha, and The Revival down in NXT. Ciampa eventually turned on Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, unleashing a brutal assault and sowing the seeds for what is considered to be the greatest NXT feud to this day. Both men delivered numerous classic matches, both as a team and as opponents.
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Replacing NXT Championships
WWE are looking to change things up with the championships for the developmental brand of NXT. Belt Fan Dan, who often breaks stories about championships, noted that the rainbow NXT Titles are going to be replaced with the old design. Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones. It was not noted how long it will take for this change to come through.
