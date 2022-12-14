ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Gaylord, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Petoskey High School basketball team will have a game with Gaylord High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Petoskey High School
Gaylord High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mackinawcitycomets.com

Girls Varsity Basketball beats Ellsworth 89 – 15

The Varsity Lady Comets played the season at home on Tuesday night, with a conference game with Ellsworth. The Comets beat the Lancers 89-15. Larissa Huffman 14 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists , 4 steals. Madison Smith 14 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal. Gracie Beauchamp 12 points, 3...
ELLSWORTH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hillman Community Schools to close due to illnesses

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hillman Community Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. District Secretary Char Kendzorski stated in an email the closure was due to illnesses among students and staff.
HILLMAN, MI
9&10 News

2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township

Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
mlivingnews.com

The Delamar in Traverse City

The Delamar is a beautifully appointed and comfortable hotel hugging the far southeastern shore of Grand Traverse Bay, adjacent to downtown Traverse City, Michigan. The renovated property, which was completed in 2021, sports a large but cozy lobby area off of the registration desk complete with a view of the bay and a large welcoming fireplace, open airy walkways, a number of gathering locations, a yoga studio, a heated outdoor pool and bar area as well as an indoor pool. The beachfront patio provides a sweeping view of the boating activity on the Bay. The views from the guest rooms are inviting, looking across the waters of the Bay. The hotel’s accessibility, an easy walk to the bustling Traverse City scene, is impressive with convenient parking and a number of dining options located within. The Delamar is a “full resort” with boating, fishing, bocce ball, bicycle rental and other activities on the property available to guests.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge reopens to all traffic after office trailer accident

ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Two potential suspects have been identified after someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at Kalkaska High School. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said they threat was discovered on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department was immediately contacted.
KALKASKA, MI
US 103.1

Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals

Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

No Bells Ringing This Christmas Season in Petoskey

The Salvation Army of Petoskey is working hard to ensure all families get a Christmas this year but they are running out of time with the holiday approaching fast. With some difficulty fundraising, Salvation Army has been jumping through a lot of hoops to make Christmas possible for families in their area. They tell us “during the holiday season, we provide a lot of toys, a lot of gifts for families that otherwise wouldn’t have be able to have a Christmas.”
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Dead After Hit and Run

A Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners in Grand Traverse County. Deputies say the man was driving his Jeep Wrangler heading east on US-31 and was hit by another car heading south on South Long Lake Rd. Deputies say the driver in the southbound...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

The Tittabawassee River flows freely after 70 years

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – A private dam was removed from the cold-water tributary in southeastern Roscommon County. This is allowing the Tittabawassee River to flow freely for the first time in 70 years. The dam was built in the 1950s to create an upstream pond and serve as a bridge...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy