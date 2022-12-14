Aldie, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Existing Multi-Unit Franchisee Seizes Growth Potential, Set to Open All Locations by End of 2025. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // RESTON, Virginia – Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand*, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.

