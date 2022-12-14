ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldie, VA

Aldie, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aldie.

The Unity Reed High School basketball team will have a game with John Champe High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Unity Reed High School
John Champe High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Broad Run High School basketball team will have a game with Lightridge High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.

Broad Run High School
Lightridge High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

