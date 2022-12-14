Brooklyn, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brooklyn.
The Trinity High School basketball team will have a game with Brooklyn High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Trinity High School
Brooklyn High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Trinity High School basketball team will have a game with Brooklyn High School on December 14, 2022, 15:45:00.
Trinity High School
Brooklyn High School
December 14, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
