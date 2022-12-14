The Gulfstream I which was once owned by Walt Disney is about to undergo a full interior restoration which will return it to its 1960’s appearance. The twin-engine turboprop had sat for decades in a backlot area of Disney World in Florida following its 1992 retirement and was recently repainted and trucked across the country to Anaheim, California, where it was one of the star attractions at this year’s D23 Convention in September. It was later announced that the airplane would go on exhibit at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO