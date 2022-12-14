ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans

It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Weirdest Problem in Disney World and How to Solve It

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There’s a weird problem in Disney World you are probably totally unprepared for. We’ve encountered our fair share of issues in the parks, from unexpected ride closures to...
disneyfoodblog.com

Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World

D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
Aviation International News

Walt Disney's Gulfstream I To Be Restored

The Gulfstream I which was once owned by Walt Disney is about to undergo a full interior restoration which will return it to its 1960’s appearance. The twin-engine turboprop had sat for decades in a backlot area of Disney World in Florida following its 1992 retirement and was recently repainted and trucked across the country to Anaheim, California, where it was one of the star attractions at this year’s D23 Convention in September. It was later announced that the airplane would go on exhibit at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
GEORGIA STATE
disneybymark.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Zacks.com

3 Software Stocks to Watch For in a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Computer Software industry benefits from the global pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation drive. Software is ubiquitous and has become the focal point of technological innovation. Apart from running devices and applications, its usage has been extended to managing infrastructure. The industry is primarily gaining from the ongoing cloud transition. The role of software is constantly evolving. With the continuation of remote work setup and mainstream adoption of the hybrid/flexible work model, the demand for voice and video communication and productivity software is expected to increase exponentially. These trends bode well for industry participants like Synopsys (
WDW News Today

New Tweedledee & Tweedledum Pillow and Cheshire Cat Rug Available at Disneyland

New “Alice in Wonderland” home décor has been discovered at China Closet in Disneyland, allowing fans to bring a touch of this Lewis Carroll classic world of wonders into their own homes this holiday season and beyond. Today we found a Tweedledee & Tweedledum pillow and a Cheshire Cat rug.

Comments / 0

Community Policy