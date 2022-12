PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’ll be a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday with another cool start to our morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. A few clouds will still be out there, bringing some lingering showers and light mountain snow in the north again tonight. Skies will start to clear out tonight and will bring us some cold temperatures tomorrow morning. You can expect Wednesday morning temperatures in the 30s in the Valley with single digit low temperatures in the mountains.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO