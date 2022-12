Michigan State hockey has a rich tradition, but the program had turned into a national afterthought for much of the past decade. That has changed in 2022-23, as first-year head coach Adam Nightingale has led the resurgent Spartans to their highest national ranking in over a decade. Earlier this week, Michigan State moved up to No. 11 in the U.S. College Hockey Organization rankings. That's the highest that MSU has been ranked in the poll since 2010.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO