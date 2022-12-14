ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

Kent City, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Belding Area High School basketball team will have a game with Kent City High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Belding Area High School
Kent City High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

High school basketball game info.

