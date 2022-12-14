Bel Air, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bel Air.
The Baltimore-Lutheran School basketball team will have a game with The John Carroll School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Baltimore-Lutheran School
The John Carroll School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Baltimore-Lutheran School basketball team will have a game with The John Carroll School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Baltimore-Lutheran School
The John Carroll School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0