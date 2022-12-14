Linden, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Linden.
The Grosse Pointe North High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Fenton High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Grosse Pointe North High School
Lake Fenton High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Grosse Pointe North High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Fenton High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Grosse Pointe North High School
Lake Fenton High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0