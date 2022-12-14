ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Albemarle High School basketball team will have a game with Harrisonburg High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Albemarle High School
Harrisonburg High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Staunton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

STAUNTON, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Just how good is new UVA football quarterback Tony Muskett?

In order to address a thin quarterback room for the Virginia Cavaliers, Tony Elliott and his staff utilized the transfer portal to add Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett. The presumption is that Muskett will compete with rising junior Jay Woolfolk for the starting role. But what exactly is UVA getting out of their new quarterback acquisition and what does this mean for their outlook going forward? Let’s dive into it.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
WHSV

Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way

STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
STAUNTON, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : ICE STORM WARNING For BRP & West / WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Elsewhere

ICE STORM WARNING – Including Wintergreen Resort, VA. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Shenandoah-Page-Western Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton-Eastern Pendleton- 230 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM. EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…Significant icing expected. Ice...
WINTERGREEN RESORT, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: North Delphine Avenue restoration project delayed until next year

The City of Waynesboro has delayed the restoration of North Delphine Avenue until 2023. Public Works staff have worked with engineering consultants and partnering agencies to assess the overall condition of the roadway. Following this study, the city developed a plan to rebuild the road from Maryland Avenue north to...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Schools seeing more absences as cold and flu cases rise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Schools in and around the Charlottesville area are starting to see an increase in students missing class due to being out sick. “We’ve had an attendance rate for today is 90%, at about 91%. Typical for the whole year is about 95%,” Albemarle County Public Schools Health Coordinator Eileen Gomez said Tuesday, December 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
