Clearwater, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in St. Petersburg. The Carrollwood Day School soccer team will have a game with Shorecrest Preparatory School on December 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
DADE CITY, FLORIDA – No grand reunion of the players is planned and there is no parade scheduled for 7th Avenue – this quiet town’s main drag. But don’t think for a second that what, quite frankly, was the high point of Dade City’s existence will be overlooked on Sunday. It's the 30th anniversary ...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the conversation over a possible move for the Tampa Bay Rays continue, new renderings for an envisioned stadium near downtown Tampa were revealed. During a recent virtual meeting with several local leaders, the photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.
ST. PETERSBURG — The African American Burial Ground & Remembering Project is an ongoing USF research study that addresses the erasure of historic Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area. Awarded a USF Blackness and Anti-Black Racism grant in 2020, it consists of faculty, staff, and students from multiple disciplines across USF St. Pete and Tampa campuses.
December 13, 2022 - Pinellas County Schools (PCS) will open Monday, March 20, 2023, to account for missing a day due to Hurricane Nicole. The school board unanimously decided Tuesday morning to utilize the "non-student" day following Spring Break. District officials closed schools Nov. 10 due to the storm, and the lost day put PCS below the state’s minimum instructional requirements. Hurricane Ian caused county schools to close for four days in September, but the release stated the district does not need to make up that lost time.
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A line of thunderstorms will move across the area on Thursday and some may be severe. The main concern is for damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. While the overall risk of...
TAMPA (WFLA) -USF Bulls football head coach Alex Golesh has named Joel Gordon as the Bull’s passing game coordinator/ quarterbacks coach. Gordon comes to USF from Iowa State where he was the passing game coordinator since 2019. Gordon and Golesh worked together for four seasons at Iowa State helping the Cyclones to a run of […]
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
