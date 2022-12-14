ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evart, MI

Evart, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Manton High School basketball team will have a game with Evart High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Manton High School
Evart High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

US 103.1

13 Central Michigan University Alumni and Their Net Worth

Many famous people have once walked the halls of CMU in Mount Pleasant. It's no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. From growing up in small towns to attending one of the many awesome universities throughout the state, many people with Michigan ties have gone on to do great things.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Power outages reported across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Road Crews Work Overtime Following Overnight Storm

Plow trucks and road crews are out well before it gets bright and early: hitting the streets, county roads and highways in the overnight hours. Wexford Co. Road Commission Engineer Manager Karl Hanson says, “the storm started around midnight just as they predicted.”. In Wexford County, their first crews...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Arrested After 100 MPH Chase Outside Ludington

A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Wednesday night outside Ludington. Deputies say they tried to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for going 88 mph in a 55 zone. The car took off south on Angling Road, then onto Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road. They say at times during the 10 minute chase the car reached 100mph.
LUDINGTON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Avalon Gives Back to Employees With Over $3.6 Million in Bonuses

A Northern Michigan business is giving back to its employees with over $3.6 million in bonuses. Avalon, based in Alma, builds luxury pontoon boats, and they want to make sure their employees and the community have a merry Christmas. Photojournalist Tyler Brintnell gives a look at what the bonuses mean...
ALMA, MI
9&10 News

Clare Co. Pole Barn Destroyed In Fire, Home Saved

A Clare County fire destroyed a pole barn and everything inside. The call came in to dispatchers at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. 15 minutes later, fire crews were on the scene at N. Bringold Ave. in Harrison. The 2-story pole barn is just feet away from the house. Crews were...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
mlivingnews.com

The Delamar in Traverse City

The Delamar is a beautifully appointed and comfortable hotel hugging the far southeastern shore of Grand Traverse Bay, adjacent to downtown Traverse City, Michigan. The renovated property, which was completed in 2021, sports a large but cozy lobby area off of the registration desk complete with a view of the bay and a large welcoming fireplace, open airy walkways, a number of gathering locations, a yoga studio, a heated outdoor pool and bar area as well as an indoor pool. The beachfront patio provides a sweeping view of the boating activity on the Bay. The views from the guest rooms are inviting, looking across the waters of the Bay. The hotel’s accessibility, an easy walk to the bustling Traverse City scene, is impressive with convenient parking and a number of dining options located within. The Delamar is a “full resort” with boating, fishing, bocce ball, bicycle rental and other activities on the property available to guests.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

