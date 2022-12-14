ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confluence, PA

Confluence, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Hancock High School basketball team will have a game with Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hancock High School
Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

