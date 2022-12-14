ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Novi, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The South Lyon High School basketball team will have a game with Novi High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

South Lyon High School
Novi High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Staff illnesses close Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elelmentary School is closed Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the school was unable to ensure sufficient staffing for the day, causing the district to cancel classes and all before and after school activities. There will be no remote instruction.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton school closed due to threat sent through a text message

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A direct threat was sent through text message to a student at the Livingston Christian School in Brighton. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 3:08 p.m. According to the report, the threat was sent by another student, 16 -years old, who said, “Tomorrow I’m...
BRIGHTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Brighton student suspended for school shooting threat

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he allegedly texted a classmate a school shooting threat. Police say the text was sent at about 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to a student at Livingston Christian School. The text stated, "Tomorrow I'm going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don't come to school tomorrow." The student who received the threat reported it to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch. A trooper investigated the threat and identified the 16-year-old boy who had sent the text. Police say he admitted to making the threat.Police determined the teen didn't have access to firearms to carry out this threat, but the school decided to close on Thursday.In addition to this, there are extra police patrols in the area. The student was suspended from the school until further notice and has been released to his parents.The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges. 
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle hauler hits I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor, ripping top off Jeep

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vehicle hauler hit an overpass on I-94 in Ann Arbor on Thursday and kept going, despite ripping the top off a new Jeep. Firefighters were called to eastbound I-94 at Stone School just before 6 p.m. on reports of a collapsed bridge. They discovered that the bridge had been hit by a truck that did not stop. That truck was never located.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kristen Walters

Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan

A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy