Rockford, IL

Rockford, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Rockford.

The Waubonsie Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford Lutheran High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Waubonsie Valley High School
Rockford Lutheran High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Belvidere North High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Belvidere North High School
Jefferson High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford East High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Guilford High School
Rockford East High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

