Rockford, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Rockford.
The Waubonsie Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford Lutheran High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Waubonsie Valley High School
Rockford Lutheran High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Belvidere North High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Belvidere North High School
Jefferson High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford East High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Guilford High School
Rockford East High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball
Comments / 0